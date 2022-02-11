Biden to Hold Call With Transatlantic Leaders on Ukraine, Russia - White House

US President Joe Biden will hold a telephone call later on Friday morning with a number of allies, including with the leaders of Germany and France as well as with the NATO and EU chiefs, to discuss the situation in Ukraine and tensions with Russia, the White House said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden will hold a telephone call later on Friday morning with a number of allies, including with the leaders of Germany and France as well as with the NATO and EU chiefs, to discuss the situation in Ukraine and tensions with Russia, the White House said in a press release.

"At 11 a.m., President Biden will hold a call with Transatlantic leaders today to discuss our shared concerns about Russia's continued buildup of military forces around Ukraine and continued coordination on both diplomacy and deterrence," the release said.

Joining Biden on the call will be Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the release added.