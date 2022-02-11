UrduPoint.com

Biden To Hold Call With Transatlantic Leaders On Ukraine, Russia - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Biden to Hold Call With Transatlantic Leaders on Ukraine, Russia - White House

US President Joe Biden will hold a telephone call later on Friday morning with a number of allies, including with the leaders of Germany and France as well as with the NATO and EU chiefs, to discuss the situation in Ukraine and tensions with Russia, the White House said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden will hold a telephone call later on Friday morning with a number of allies, including with the leaders of Germany and France as well as with the NATO and EU chiefs, to discuss the situation in Ukraine and tensions with Russia, the White House said in a press release.

"At 11 a.m., President Biden will hold a call with Transatlantic leaders today to discuss our shared concerns about Russia's continued buildup of military forces around Ukraine and continued coordination on both diplomacy and deterrence," the release said.

Joining Biden on the call will be Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the release added.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia White House France German Germany United Kingdom Justin Trudeau

Recent Stories

Wallace, Shoigu Agree on Importance of Minsk Agree ..

Wallace, Shoigu Agree on Importance of Minsk Agreements

59 seconds ago
 Del Potro, eying retirement, pulls out of Rio Open ..

Del Potro, eying retirement, pulls out of Rio Open

1 minute ago
 Rangers arrests two of robbers gang involved in ov ..

Rangers arrests two of robbers gang involved in over 40 robberies

5 minutes ago
 Paris braces for Canada-style convoys against Covi ..

Paris braces for Canada-style convoys against Covid rules

5 minutes ago
 US stocks mixed near end of volatile week

US stocks mixed near end of volatile week

5 minutes ago
 Govt's policies ensured protection of economically ..

Govt's policies ensured protection of economically weaker segments during COVID- ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>