Biden To Hold Candle Lighting Ceremony In Memory Of COVID-19 Victims Monday - White House

Mon 22nd February 2021 | 10:20 AM

Biden to Hold Candle Lighting Ceremony in Memory of COVID-19 Victims Monday - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Monday on the lives lost to the coronavirus pandemic and will hold a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at sundown together with the First Lady, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, the White House said.

" ... the President, the First Lady, the Vice President, and the Second Gentleman will hold a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at sundown in the South Portico," Biden's Monday daily guidance, released by the White House, says.

According to the release, Biden will deliver remarks in the Cross Hall of the White House ahead of the candle lighting ceremony.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States has confirmed more than 28.1 million coronavirus cases, and the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 498,800. These are the highest figures of all the countries in the world.

According to US media reports, the US coronavirus death toll is expected to surpass 500,000 on Monday.

More Stories From World

