Biden to Hold 'Community Meeting' in Riot-Torn Kenosha on Wednesday - Campaign

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will hold a community meeting on his visit to the small city of Kenosha in the US state of Wisconsin which has been wracked by rioting since the police shooting of African-American Jacob Blake, Jr., Biden's campaign announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will hold a community meeting on his visit to the small city of Kenosha in the US state of Wisconsin which has been wracked by rioting since the police shooting of African-American Jacob Blake, Jr., Biden's campaign announced on Wednesday.

"Joe Biden and Dr. [Jill] Biden will travel to Wisconsin, " Biden's Deputy Press Secretary Matt Hill said in a Twitter message. "Joe Biden will hold a community meeting in Kenosha to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face.

"

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump visited Kenosha and toured a section of the city damaged by rioting last week, including the remains of a family-owned furniture store and a camera shop which were nearly entirely burnt to the ground to push forward his message of law and order.

Trump doubled down on President Richard Nixon's successful 1968 strategy of pitching himself as the law-and-order candidate, as opposed to Democrats who, in his view, are neglecting public safety.