UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Hold 'Community Meeting' In Riot-Torn Kenosha On Wednesday - Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:53 PM

Biden to Hold 'Community Meeting' in Riot-Torn Kenosha on Wednesday - Campaign

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will hold a community meeting on his visit to the small city of Kenosha in the US state of Wisconsin which has been wracked by rioting since the police shooting of African-American Jacob Blake, Jr., Biden's campaign announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will hold a community meeting on his visit to the small city of Kenosha in the US state of Wisconsin which has been wracked by rioting since the police shooting of African-American Jacob Blake, Jr., Biden's campaign announced on Wednesday.

"Joe Biden and Dr. [Jill] Biden will travel to Wisconsin, " Biden's Deputy Press Secretary Matt Hill said in a Twitter message. "Joe Biden will hold a community meeting in Kenosha to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face.

"

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump visited Kenosha and toured a section of the city damaged by rioting last week, including the remains of a family-owned furniture store and a camera shop which were nearly entirely burnt to the ground to push forward his message of law and order.

Trump doubled down on President Richard Nixon's successful 1968 strategy of pitching himself as the law-and-order candidate, as opposed to Democrats who, in his view, are neglecting public safety.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Twitter Visit Trump Democrats

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s Foreign Minister receives UAE Ambassad ..

26 minutes ago

ADP urge drives to respect stop sign on school bus ..

26 minutes ago

Creative Zone, Dubai Business Women Council launch ..

26 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash inaugurates ‘A Woman From Dubai Hal ..

41 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo offers special services for elderly vis ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses economic cooperation w ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.