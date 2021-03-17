UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Hold First Press Conference On March 25 - White House

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 02:00 AM

Biden to Hold First Press Conference on March 25 - White House

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden will hold his first press conference on March 25, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

"President Biden will hold a formal press conference on the afternoon of Thursday, March 25th," Psaki announced via the presidential pool.

Biden has been criticized for evading the public and failing to schedule a press conference while in office.

Related Topics

White House March

Recent Stories

National COVID-19 vaccination campaign vaccinates ..

32 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds interac ..

2 hours ago

FNC passes law on regulating burial procedures

2 hours ago

Libya's western government hands power to unity te ..

2 hours ago

EU Commissioner Says Decisions to Halt AstraZeneca ..

1 hour ago

China Targeting US West Coast Mobilization Centers ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.