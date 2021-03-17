Biden to Hold First Press Conference on March 25 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden will hold his first press conference on March 25, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

"President Biden will hold a formal press conference on the afternoon of Thursday, March 25th," Psaki announced via the presidential pool.

Biden has been criticized for evading the public and failing to schedule a press conference while in office.