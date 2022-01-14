Biden to Hold Formal Press Conference on Wednesday - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden will give a formal press conference on January 19, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"Next Wednesday the President will hold a formal press conference at 4 p.m. in the afternoon. The President looks forward to speaking directly to the American people," Psaki told a press briefing.