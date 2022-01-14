UrduPoint.com

Biden To Hold Formal Press Conference On Wednesday - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Biden to Hold Formal Press Conference on Wednesday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden will give a formal press conference on January 19, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"Next Wednesday the President will hold a formal press conference at 4 p.m. in the afternoon. The President looks forward to speaking directly to the American people," Psaki told a press briefing.

Related Topics

White House January P

Recent Stories

Two social media companies get registrations with ..

Two social media companies get registrations with PTA

31 minutes ago
 Australia to detain Djokovic after cancelling visa ..

Australia to detain Djokovic after cancelling visa

31 minutes ago
 Punjab University postpones entrance test

Punjab University postpones entrance test

31 minutes ago
 Desert Challenge Jeep Rally kicks off in Mithi

Desert Challenge Jeep Rally kicks off in Mithi

31 minutes ago
 KP govt issues new quarantine policy at Airport, b ..

KP govt issues new quarantine policy at Airport, border terminals

31 minutes ago
 US Democrats' Bill on Sanctions Against Russia Lar ..

US Democrats' Bill on Sanctions Against Russia Largely 'Symbolic' - Expert

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.