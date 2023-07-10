Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on Sidelines of NATO Summit - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden will hold bilateral meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the margins of the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, media reported on Monday.

Biden's schedule over the next two days will include meetings with Erdogan and Zelenskyy, Politico reported.