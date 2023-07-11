Open Menu

Biden To Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy On Sidelines Of NATO Summit - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on Sidelines of NATO Summit - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden will hold bilateral meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the margins of the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, media reported on Monday.

Biden's schedule over the next two days will include meetings with Erdogan and Zelenskyy, Politico reported.

Related Topics

NATO Vilnius Tayyip Erdogan Media

Recent Stories

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

13 minutes ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

13 minutes ago
 Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

21 minutes ago
 PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

21 minutes ago
 Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near ..

Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near Canaries

14 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Presiden ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-ele ..

14 minutes ago
Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on ..

Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on Sidelines of NATO Summit - Rep ..

14 minutes ago
 Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes betwe ..

Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes between warring groups in Parachina ..

14 minutes ago
 White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector Gen ..

White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector General, Bolstered Afghan Probe

14 minutes ago
 Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nomi ..

Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nominations

14 minutes ago
 Dutch PM quitting politics after record 13-year te ..

Dutch PM quitting politics after record 13-year term

14 minutes ago
 Three-day symposium on Gandhara civilization, Budd ..

Three-day symposium on Gandhara civilization, Buddhist heritage in Pakistan to c ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World