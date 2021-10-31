UrduPoint.com

Biden To Hold One-on-One Meeting With Erdogan In Glasgow On October 31 - White House

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) US President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 31, a senior White House official said on Saturday.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, the official told reporters.

US media suggest that the agenda will include defense cooperation between the two countries, including Ankara's plans to buy F-16 fighter jets from the US and its removal from the F-35 jet program due to purchasing Russian S-400 air defense systems.

The meeting will take place following the diplomatic crisis triggered by Ankara's declaration of 10 ambassadors, including from the US, personae non gratae after the embassies of these 10 countries called on Ankara to release Turkish human rights activist Osman Kavala.

