UrduPoint.com

Biden To Hold Phone Call With Macron Later On Thursday - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 11:51 PM

US President Joe Biden will talk by telephone with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron later on Thursday, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden will talk by telephone with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron later on Thursday, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said.

"The president will also have a conversation later this afternoon with President Macron of France," Kirby said during a press conference on Thursday but did not provide additional details.

