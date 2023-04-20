Biden to Hold Phone Call With Macron Later on Thursday - White House

US President Joe Biden will talk by telephone with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron later on Thursday, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said

"The president will also have a conversation later this afternoon with President Macron of France," Kirby said during a press conference on Thursday but did not provide additional details.