Biden To Hold Phone Call With Ukraine's Zelenskyy On Thursday - White House
Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 10:30 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) US President Joe Biden will hold a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, White House National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said.
"The President will be calling President Zelenskyy tomorrow," Kirby said during a conference call with reporters on Wednesday.