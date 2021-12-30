Biden to Hold Phone Conversation With Putin on Thursday, 20:30 GMT - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden will hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday at 20:30 GMT, the White House said.

