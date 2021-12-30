UrduPoint.com

Biden To Hold Phone Conversation With Putin On Thursday, 20:30 GMT - White House

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2021 | 08:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden will hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday at 20:30 GMT, the White House said.

"3:30 PM (20:30 GMT) THE PRESIDENT holds a phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia," the White House said in a statement on late Wednesday.

