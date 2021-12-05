UrduPoint.com

Biden To Hold Phone Talks With Putin On December 7, White House Confirms

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 05:10 AM

Biden to Hold Phone Talks With Putin on December 7, White House Confirms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden will hold a video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, December 7, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has confirmed.

"The leaders will discuss a range of topics in the U.S.-Russia relationship, including strategic stability, cyber, and regional issues. President Biden will underscore U.S. concerns with Russian military activities on the border with Ukraine and reaffirm the United States' support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Psaki said in a Saturday statement.

Earlier on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Putin and Biden were planning a video conference on Tuesday evening.

Biden told reporters earlier this week, answering a question about the issue of Ukraine, that he expected a "long discussion" with the Russian President.

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden will convey to Putin Washington's desire to have a stable relationship with Moscow. Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Friday that direct contacts between the US and Russian leaders will help stabilize bilateral relations and calm the situation that has "overheated" in Europe and around the world.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington White House Vladimir Putin United States December Border

Recent Stories

UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Ai ..

UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Air Force Mirage fleet: Ministry ..

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss pr ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss promoting cooperation

5 hours ago
 Suspected jihadists fire rockets at Nigerian city

Suspected jihadists fire rockets at Nigerian city

5 hours ago
 US State Department Says Iran Tries to Accelerate ..

US State Department Says Iran Tries to Accelerate Nuclear Program to Get Edge in ..

5 hours ago
 President Alvi appreciates immediate step of PM, g ..

President Alvi appreciates immediate step of PM, govt on Sialkot incident

5 hours ago
 Sialkot lynching: Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri for compre ..

Sialkot lynching: Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri for comprehensive commission on inhuman ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.