Biden to Hold Phone Talks With Putin on December 7, White House Confirms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden will hold a video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, December 7, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has confirmed.

"The leaders will discuss a range of topics in the U.S.-Russia relationship, including strategic stability, cyber, and regional issues. President Biden will underscore U.S. concerns with Russian military activities on the border with Ukraine and reaffirm the United States' support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Psaki said in a Saturday statement.

Earlier on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Putin and Biden were planning a video conference on Tuesday evening.

Biden told reporters earlier this week, answering a question about the issue of Ukraine, that he expected a "long discussion" with the Russian President.

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden will convey to Putin Washington's desire to have a stable relationship with Moscow. Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Friday that direct contacts between the US and Russian leaders will help stabilize bilateral relations and calm the situation that has "overheated" in Europe and around the world.