Biden to hold phone talks with Scholz Wednesday: W.House

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden will conduct telephone talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz around 1930 GMT on Wednesday, the White House said, as tensions remain high over fears Russia could invade Ukraine.

The meeting, held over a secure line, will be "part of our close continued coordination with allies," the White House said in a statement.