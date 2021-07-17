Biden to Hold Second Cabinet Meeting of His Administration on Tuesday - White House

US President Joe Biden will be convening his full cabinet to meet for the second time since his administration began, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden will be convening his full cabinet to meet for the second time since his administration began, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"On Tuesday, the President will hold his second cabinet meeting of his administration, his first in the cabinet room," Psaki said at a press briefing.