Biden To Hold Solo Presser After Meeting With Putin - Bloomberg
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 04:46 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden will hold a press conference by himself after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing a White House spokesperson.
According to the White House official, a conference in such a format would be most suited.
Next week's Putin-Biden Geneva summit will include a working session and a meeting.
CNN has also recently reported, citing informed sources, that the two leaders were not planning on having a joint press conference.