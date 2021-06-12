UrduPoint.com
Biden to Hold Solo Presser After Meeting With Putin - Bloomberg

US President Joe Biden will hold a press conference by himself after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing a White House spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden will hold a press conference by himself after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing a White House spokesperson.

According to the White House official, a conference in such a format would be most suited.

Next week's Putin-Biden Geneva summit will include a working session and a meeting.

CNN has also recently reported, citing informed sources, that the two leaders were not planning on having a joint press conference.

