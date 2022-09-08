UrduPoint.com

Biden To Hold Talks With G7, NATO, EU Leaders On Further Support For Ukraine - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden will hold talks with the allies, including the leaders of G7, NATO and EU countries, to discuss the provision of further aid to Ukraine, US media reported on Thursday.

The talks will take place via a videolink "late Thursday morning Washington time," Bloomberg said, citing sources.

The exact list of the participants of the meeting has not been disclosed, the report said.

US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Wednesday that Washington will provide more Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) ammo to be used with HIMARS already sent to Ukraine.

