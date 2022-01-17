UrduPoint.com

Biden To Hold Virtual Talks With Japanese Prime Minister On January 21 - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a virtual format this upcoming Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki informs.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will meet virtually with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan on Friday, January 21 to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people. The meeting will highlight the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, which is the cornerstone of peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," Psaki said in a Sunday statement.

She added that Biden looks forward to working with the Japanese prime minister to expand cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus, work on addressing the climate crisis and partnering on new and emerging technologies.

Biden and Kishida met briefly in person on the sidelines of the UN climate summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November of last year, reaffirming their commitment to the Japanese-US alliance and pledging to work toward a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister World United Nations White House Glasgow Alliance Japan January November Sunday Coronavirus

More Stories From World

