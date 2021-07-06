Biden to Host Australian, Indian, Japanese Leaders Later This Year - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Australia, India and Japan later this year, White House Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday.

"You will see [our cooperation] later this year when the president [Biden] hosts the Quad leaders in Washington. You'll see some commitments," Campbell said at an online event hosted by the Asia Society group.

He added that the summit should bring "decisive" commitments on such issues as vaccine diplomacy and infrastructure.

The Quad, also known as Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is a strategic dialogue between the US, Japan, Australia and India during which the sides discuss economic and military cooperation. Its first inklings go back to 2007 but a recent resurgence is largely seen as a strategy to counter China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.