Biden To Host Canada, Mexico Leaders At White House Nov 18

Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

Biden to host Canada, Mexico leaders at White House Nov 18

President Joe Biden will meet at the White House next week with the leaders of Canada and Mexico, his office said Wednesday, as the US administration seeks to shore up alliances that came under strain under Donald Trump

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will meet at the White House next week with the leaders of Canada and Mexico, his office said Wednesday, as the US administration seeks to shore up alliances that came under strain under Donald Trump.

At the November 18 meeting, Biden, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will discuss efforts to fight the pandemic, as well as climate change and immigration, the White House said.

