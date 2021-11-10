Biden to Host Canadian, Mexican Leaders on November 18 in Washington - White House

US President Joe Biden will welcome the leaders of Canada and Mexico to Washington for a summit of North American leaders on November 18, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden will welcome the leaders of Canada and Mexico to Washington for a summit of North American leaders on November 18, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On November 18, President Biden will host Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico at the White House for the first North American Leaders' Summit (NALS) since 2016," the statement said.

During the summit, the three leaders will reaffirm their countries' strong cooperation and integration and discuss issues such as fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic, advancing health security, competitiveness and equitable growth, climate change and migration, the statement said.