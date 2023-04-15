WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden is slated to host President Gustavo Petro of Colombia on April 20th for bilateral meetings at the White House to discuss areas of mutual interest and strengthening the relationship between the new nations, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

"Colombia is a key partner of the United States, and during the meeting, the two leaders will discuss how the United States and Colombia can continue to deepen our strong bilateral relationship by making progress on areas of mutual national interest, including promoting further economic and security cooperation," said the release.