Biden to Host Conference on Hunger in September, First in Over 50 Years - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden will host a Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health this September for the first time in more than 50 years, the White House said on Wednesday.

"Today, President Biden is announcing that for the first time in over 50 years, the White House will host a Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health this September. The Conference, and the preparatory work leading up to it, will accelerate progress and drive significant change to end hunger, improve nutrition and physical activity, reduce diet-related disease, and close the disparities around them," the statement said.

The Biden administration has set a goal of ending hunger in the US by 2030.

"The Conference will galvanize action by anti-hunger and nutrition advocates; food companies; the health care community; local, state, territorial and Tribal governments; people with lived experiences; and all Americans, and it will launch a national plan outlining how we achieve this goal," it said.

The first White House Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health was held in 1969.