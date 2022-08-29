UrduPoint.com

Biden To Host Conference On Hunger On September 28, First In Over 50 Years - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2022 | 05:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The White House will host the first conference on hunger in more than 50 years on September 28, spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"The Biden-Harris Administration will host the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health on September 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. As the President announced in May, this will be the first Conference of this kind in more than 50 years," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The conference will bring government leaders, scientists and activists together to achieve the goal of ending hunger and reducing diet-related diseases in the US by 2030, she added.

"We will announce a national strategy at the Conference that identifies actions the government will take to catalyze the public and private sectors to drive transformative change and address the intersections between food, hunger, nutrition, and health," Jean-Pierre added.

Food insecurity and diet-related diseases, including heart disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes, are among leading causes of death and disability in the US, the statement noted.

