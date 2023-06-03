UrduPoint.com

Biden To Host Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen On June 5 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) US President Joe Biden will host Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at the White House on June 5 to discuss a range of bilateral issues, including the support for Ukraine, spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"On Monday afternoon, the President will welcome Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark to the White House to further strengthen the deep and enduring ties between the United States and Denmark," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "They will discuss our unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal war of aggression.

"

The leaders will also discuss the two countries' joint efforts in terms of training Ukrainian pilots on the fourth-generation fighter jet aircraft, including US-made F-16s, Jean-Pierre added.

The White House spokeswoman declined to comment on media reports about Frederiksen being considered for the position of NATO chief to replace Jens Stoltenberg, who is leaving his post this summer. Frederiksen said in April that she did not intend to seek the NATO leadership position.

