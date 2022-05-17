UrduPoint.com

Biden To Host Finland's President, Sweden's Prime Minister On Thursday For NATO Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 06:52 PM

US President Joe Biden will host his Finnish counterpart and the Swedish prime minister at the White House on May 19 for talks on the two nations' NATO applications, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden will host his Finnish counterpart and the Swedish prime minister at the White House on May 19 for talks on the two nations' NATO applications, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"On Thursday, President Biden will welcome Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of Finland to the White House. The leaders will discuss Finland's and Sweden's NATO applications and European security, as well as strengthening our close partnerships across a range of global issues and support for Ukraine," she said.

More Stories From World

