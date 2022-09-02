Biden to Host First US-Pacific Island Country Summit on September 28-29 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) US President Joe Biden will host the first US-Pacific Island Country Summit on September 28-29, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"President Biden will host the first ever US- Pacific Island Country Summit, which will be held in Washington, DC on September 28-29, 2022," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The summit will demonstrate Washington's deep and enduring partnership with Pacific Island countries and the Pacific region that is underpinned by shared history, values, and people-to-people ties, she added.