Biden to Host Indian Prime Minister Modi on June 22 - White House

US President Joe Biden will receive Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit on June 22, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden will receive Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit on June 22, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The visit will strengthen the two countries' commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and their resolve to "elevate strategic technology partnership, including in defense, clean energy, and space," according to the statement.

The two leaders will also discuss ways to further expand educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as cooperation to confront challenges related to climate change.