UrduPoint.com

Biden To Host Indian Prime Minister Modi On June 22 - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Biden to Host Indian Prime Minister Modi on June 22 - White House

US President Joe Biden will receive Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit on June 22, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden will receive Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit on June 22, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The visit will strengthen the two countries' commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and their resolve to "elevate strategic technology partnership, including in defense, clean energy, and space," according to the statement.

The two leaders will also discuss ways to further expand educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as cooperation to confront challenges related to climate change.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Technology White House Narendra Modi Visit United States June

Recent Stories

Bidens, Associates Receive Over $10Mln From Foreig ..

Bidens, Associates Receive Over $10Mln From Foreign Nationals, Firms - Oversight ..

1 minute ago
 Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Spe ..

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal ..

8 minutes ago
 Georgia to Allow Direct Flights to Russia by Non-S ..

Georgia to Allow Direct Flights to Russia by Non-Sanctioned Airlines - Economic ..

8 minutes ago
 US Congressman George Santos Arrested on Charges o ..

US Congressman George Santos Arrested on Charges of Embezzlement, Fraud - Justic ..

3 minutes ago
 UK-Based Rights Group Calls on UK Parliament to He ..

UK-Based Rights Group Calls on UK Parliament to Help Withdrawal of Illegal Migra ..

3 minutes ago
 Moldovan Police Say 180 People to Be Fined for Wea ..

Moldovan Police Say 180 People to Be Fined for Wearing St. George's Ribbons on V ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.