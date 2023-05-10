UrduPoint.com

Biden To Host India's Modi For State Visit In June

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 09:05 PM

US President Joe Biden will host India's Narendra Modi for a state visit in June, it was announced Wednesday, as Washington courts New Delhi as a bulwark against China

The state visit, the highest level of diplomatic reception, will boost the United States and India's "shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific," the White House said.

The invitation comes despite rising concerns about human rights and democratic backsliding under Modi's Hindu nationalist leadership in India, the world's most populous nation.

