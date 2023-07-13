Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Joe Biden will host Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House on July 18, where the two leaders will hold talks highlighting the two countries' enduring partnership, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden will host Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House on July 18, where the two leaders will hold talks highlighting the two countries' enduring partnership, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the White House on July 18. As Israel celebrates its 75th anniversary, the visit will highlight our enduring partnership and friendship. President Biden will reaffirm the ironclad commitment of the United States to Israel's security," Jean-Pierre said in a release.

The two leaders will also discuss opportunities to deepen Israel's regional integration and create a more peaceful and prosperous middle East, Jean-Pierre added. Russia's military relationship with Iran, along with Iran's actions in the region are also on the docket for discussion.

Vice President Kamala Harris is slated to meet with Herzog on July 19 at the White House, and Herzog will meet additionally with a range of interagency officials before delivering a Joint Address to Congress, she added.

Herzog's visit, which marks the 75th anniversary of Israel's 1948 founding, comes before crucial elections in Israel next month.