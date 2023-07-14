Open Menu

Biden To Host Israeli President Herzog On July 18 - Whit House

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden will host Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House on July 18, where the two leaders will hold talks highlighting the two countries' enduring partnership, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the White House on July 18. As Israel celebrates its 75th anniversary, the visit will highlight our enduring partnership and friendship. President Biden will reaffirm the ironclad commitment of the United States to Israel's security," Jean-Pierre said in a release.

The two leaders will also discuss opportunities to deepen Israel's regional integration and create a more peaceful and prosperous middle East, Jean-Pierre added. Russia's military relationship with Iran, along with Iran's actions in the region are also on the docket for discussion.

Vice President Kamala Harris is slated to meet with Herzog on July 19 at the White House, and Herzog will meet additionally with a range of interagency officials before delivering a Joint Address to Congress, she added.

Herzog's visit, which marks the 75th anniversary of Israel's 1948 founding, comes before crucial elections in Israel next month.

Related Topics

Israel Iran Russia White House Visit United States Middle East July Congress

Recent Stories

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

29 minutes ago
 Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960 ..

Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960

47 minutes ago
 Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 ..

Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

53 minutes ago
 Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft ..

Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns in Past Week - Defense Mi ..

48 minutes ago
 Two-day national conference on population to start ..

Two-day national conference on population to start on July 14

48 minutes ago
 Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat sh ..

Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat shelters

48 minutes ago
Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment ..

Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment on delay of NHA project

48 minutes ago
 PAC directs departments for providing complete rec ..

PAC directs departments for providing complete record to Auditor General's offic ..

48 minutes ago
 Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Register ..

Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Registered With Ukrainian Parliament

51 minutes ago
 Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensio ..

Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensions: Putin

51 minutes ago
 History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup ..

History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup qualifiers

51 minutes ago
 Yellen to Visit India for G20 Gathering, Vietnam f ..

Yellen to Visit India for G20 Gathering, Vietnam for Meetings on Bilateral Ties ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World