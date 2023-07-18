Biden to Host Israeli President in Washington on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden will welcome his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, to Washington on Tuesday to highlight the enduring partnership and friendship between the two nations.

Herzog's visit to the United States, Israel's staunchest supporter, comes three months after the Jewish state marked the 75th anniversary of its independence.

During their meeting at the White House, Biden will reaffirm the US's commitment to Israel's security and suggest ways of deepening its regional integration.

The presidents will discuss how they can advance the prosperity and security of the Israelis as well as Palestinians and look at Iran's foreign policy and its alleged military ties to Russia.

Herzog will be in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday for meetings with a range of interagency officials. He will address a joint meeting of the US Congress on the second day of his trip.