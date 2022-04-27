US President Joe Biden will welcome Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi in Washington, D.C. on May 10 to discuss an array of issues, including support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, the White House said on Wednesday

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy to the White House on May 10, 2022," the White House said in a press release. "The leaders will discuss their ongoing coordination with Allies and partners on measures to support of the people of Ukraine and to impose economic costs on Russia for its unprovoked aggression."

The leaders will also discuss Europe's energy security and exchange views on regional and global security issues, the release added.