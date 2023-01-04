Biden to Host Japanese Prime Minister on January 13 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) President Joe Biden will welcome Japan's prime minister at the White House next Friday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan to the White House on Friday, January 13th to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people," Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.