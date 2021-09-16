- Home
Biden To Host Johnson At White House Next Week - Axios
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 04:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden is expected to host UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the White House early next week, Axios reported citing people familiar with the preparations.
The report on Wednesday did not disclose the day the prime minister is expected to arrive in Washington.
