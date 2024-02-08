Biden To Host Jordan King Next Week To Discuss Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 08:31 PM
US President Joe Biden will host Jordan's King Abdullah II in Washington on Monday for talks on resolving the Israel-Palestinian group conflict, the White House said
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) US President Joe Biden will host Jordan's King Abdullah II in Washington on Monday for talks on resolving the Israel-Palestinian group conflict, the White House said.
The meeting comes as the United States and regional powers try to broker a ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages from Gaza, amid hopes of a longer-term solution.
The two leaders will "discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza and efforts to produce an enduring end to the crisis," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday in a statement.
They also will talk about the "US effort to support the Palestinian people including through enhanced humanitarian assistance into Gaza and a vision for a durable peace to include a two-state solution with Israel's security guaranteed.
"
The Jordanian king will be accompanied by Queen Rania for the visit to the White House, which comes as the United States and Jordan mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, Jean-Pierre said.
Biden was meant to travel to Jordan for talks with the king when he visited Israel less than two weeks after the attack, but the meeting was canceled after an explosion at a Gaza hospital caused anger across the Arab world.
Recent Stories
CM lays virtual foundation stone of 40 police stations
Israeli destruction to make Gaza 'buffer zone' a 'war crime': UN
All parties should accept election results: Hamza Shehbaz
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi casts vote at Riwaz Garden
Caretaker Baluchistan Provincial Minister for Information Jan Achakzai congratul ..
Commissioner Kohat reviews the voting process
The Midrange Marvel: Grab the realme C67 for Just PKR 47,999
ECP ensures timely election results.
Polling concludes peacefully in 1601 polling stations of Bahawalpur
Five US Marines confirmed dead after California helicopter crash
DC briefs foreign observers on general elections 2024
Kamran Tessori congratulates admin, LEAs for holding peaceful elections
More Stories From World
-
Israeli destruction to make Gaza 'buffer zone' a 'war crime': UN3 minutes ago
-
Five US Marines confirmed dead after California helicopter crash42 minutes ago
-
UN panel demands Russia halt 'forcible transfer' of Ukrainian children39 minutes ago
-
Xi and Putin accuse US of 'interference' in call2 hours ago
-
Pakistani youngsters participate in Chinese new year celebrations2 hours ago
-
ArcelorMittal profit falls after Kazakhstan mine disaster2 hours ago
-
Rescuers use bare hands to search for Philippine landslide survivors2 hours ago
-
Palestinian refugees in Lebanon despair at UN agency funding cuts2 hours ago
-
West African bloc meets as troubled states test unity2 hours ago
-
Over 5 million worshippers perform Prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week2 hours ago
-
China allocates 40 mln yuan for Hubei, Hunan disaster recovery3 hours ago
-
Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid3 hours ago