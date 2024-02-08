Open Menu

Biden To Host Jordan King Next Week To Discuss Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 08:31 PM

Biden to host Jordan king next week to discuss Gaza

US President Joe Biden will host Jordan's King Abdullah II in Washington on Monday for talks on resolving the Israel-Palestinian group conflict, the White House said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) US President Joe Biden will host Jordan's King Abdullah II in Washington on Monday for talks on resolving the Israel-Palestinian group conflict, the White House said.

The meeting comes as the United States and regional powers try to broker a ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages from Gaza, amid hopes of a longer-term solution.

The two leaders will "discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza and efforts to produce an enduring end to the crisis," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday in a statement.

They also will talk about the "US effort to support the Palestinian people including through enhanced humanitarian assistance into Gaza and a vision for a durable peace to include a two-state solution with Israel's security guaranteed.

"

The Jordanian king will be accompanied by Queen Rania for the visit to the White House, which comes as the United States and Jordan mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, Jean-Pierre said.

Biden was meant to travel to Jordan for talks with the king when he visited Israel less than two weeks after the attack, but the meeting was canceled after an explosion at a Gaza hospital caused anger across the Arab world.

Related Topics

Attack World Exchange Israel Washington White House Gaza Visit United States Turkish Lira From Arab

Recent Stories

CM lays virtual foundation stone of 40 police stat ..

CM lays virtual foundation stone of 40 police stations

3 minutes ago
 Israeli destruction to make Gaza 'buffer zone' a ' ..

Israeli destruction to make Gaza 'buffer zone' a 'war crime': UN

3 minutes ago
 All parties should accept election results: Hamza ..

All parties should accept election results: Hamza Shehbaz

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi casts ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi casts vote at Riwaz Garden

27 minutes ago
 Caretaker Baluchistan Provincial Minister for Info ..

Caretaker Baluchistan Provincial Minister for Information Jan Achakzai congratul ..

40 minutes ago
 Commissioner Kohat reviews the voting process

Commissioner Kohat reviews the voting process

42 minutes ago
The Midrange Marvel: Grab the realme C67 for Just ..

The Midrange Marvel: Grab the realme C67 for Just PKR 47,999

1 hour ago
 ECP ensures timely election results.

ECP ensures timely election results.

42 minutes ago
 Polling concludes peacefully in 1601 polling stati ..

Polling concludes peacefully in 1601 polling stations of Bahawalpur

42 minutes ago
 Five US Marines confirmed dead after California he ..

Five US Marines confirmed dead after California helicopter crash

42 minutes ago
 DC briefs foreign observers on general elections 2 ..

DC briefs foreign observers on general elections 2024

39 minutes ago
 Kamran Tessori congratulates admin, LEAs for holdi ..

Kamran Tessori congratulates admin, LEAs for holding peaceful elections

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World