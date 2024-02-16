Biden To Host Kenya's Ruto For State Visit In May: White House
US President Joe Biden will host his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto on May 23 for a state visit aimed at boosting ties with a key East African ally, the White House said Friday
Ruto, who will be accompanied by his wife Rachel, will be the first African leader to receive a state visit at the White House since Biden took office in 2021.
"The upcoming visit will mark the 60th anniversary of US-Kenya diplomatic relations and will celebrate a partnership that is delivering for the people of the United States and Kenya," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
"The visit will strengthen our shared commitment to advance peace and security, expand our economic ties, and stand together in defense of democratic values," she added in a statement.
The United States has long considered Kenya a key partner in Africa and in recent years has praised its commitment to democracy.
