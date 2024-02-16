Open Menu

Biden To Host Kenya's Ruto For State Visit In May: White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 08:14 PM

Biden to host Kenya's Ruto for state visit in May: White House

US President Joe Biden will host his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto on May 23 for a state visit aimed at boosting ties with a key East African ally, the White House said Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) US President Joe Biden will host his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto on May 23 for a state visit aimed at boosting ties with a key East African ally, the White House said Friday.

Ruto, who will be accompanied by his wife Rachel, will be the first African leader to receive a state visit at the White House since Biden took office in 2021.

"The upcoming visit will mark the 60th anniversary of US-Kenya diplomatic relations and will celebrate a partnership that is delivering for the people of the United States and Kenya," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"The visit will strengthen our shared commitment to advance peace and security, expand our economic ties, and stand together in defense of democratic values," she added in a statement.

The United States has long considered Kenya a key partner in Africa and in recent years has praised its commitment to democracy.

Related Topics

Africa Democracy White House Visit Wife United States Kenya May

Recent Stories

HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, re ..

HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, research activities on human rig ..

18 minutes ago
 Basant celebrated in Rawalpindi despite ban; 117 a ..

Basant celebrated in Rawalpindi despite ban; 117 arrested

18 minutes ago
 SCCI urges govt to review raise in gas price

SCCI urges govt to review raise in gas price

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan mother languages literature festival unve ..

Pakistan mother languages literature festival unveils cultural tapestry

18 minutes ago
 Over 400 cops deployed for security at 15th Karach ..

Over 400 cops deployed for security at 15th Karachi Literature Festival

18 minutes ago
 SU Naushero Feroze campus students organizes exhib ..

SU Naushero Feroze campus students organizes exhibition of innovative projects

18 minutes ago
PBS launches training for 7th agri census Supervis ..

PBS launches training for 7th agri census Supervisors, Enumerators

18 minutes ago
 169 news bulletins broadcasted through Police web ..

169 news bulletins broadcasted through Police web TV: Spokesman

20 minutes ago
 National level operation against Non-Duty Paid/ co ..

National level operation against Non-Duty Paid/ counterfeit cigarettes

24 minutes ago
 HEC organizes regional round of Universities Debat ..

HEC organizes regional round of Universities Debating Championship

24 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of pleas against elections results in ..

IHC disposes of pleas against elections results in three constituencies

18 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to 11 accused in May-9 case

LHC grants bail to 11 accused in May-9 case

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World