Biden to Host King of Jordan on May 13 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden will host the King of Jordan on May 13, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The President is pleased to welcome His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan and his Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein to the White House on May 13, 2022," the press office said.

It will become King Abdullah's second visit to Washington under the Biden administration.

The meeting will reinforce the "close friendship and enduring partnership" with Jordan, which is a "critical force for stability in the middle East and strategic partner and ally of the United States," the White House added.

