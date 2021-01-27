Biden to Host Leaders Summit on Climate Change on April 22 - Kerry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden will host a leaders' forum on climate change, US Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry told reporters on Wednesday.

"The president is announcing that he will host a leaders summit on climate change less than three months from now, on April 22, Earth Day, which will include a leader-level reconvening of the major economies forum," Kerry said. "The convening of this summit is essential to ensuring that 2021 is going to be the year that really makes up for the lost time of the last four years."

Kerry spoke ahead of Biden's signing an executive order later in the day to temporarily halt any new oil or natural gas leases on public lands while conducting a thorough review of existing permits.

The White House said in a statement on Wednesday that other Biden executive orders aim to protect scientists' work from political meddling, make climate change a key element of US foreign and national security policy and set new US emission reduction targets while exercising global leadership in implementing the 2015 Paris Climate Accord.

The Biden administration's overall goal, the release said, is to establish a path to end all vehicle emissions by 2035 and transition to a zero-emission economy by 2050.