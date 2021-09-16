Biden to Host Meeting of Major Economies on Energy, Climate September 17 - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden will convene a virtual meeting of the Major Economies on Energy and Climate on September 17, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

"President Biden will reconvene the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) on September 17 to galvanize efforts to confront the global climate crisis. The virtual meeting builds on the Leaders Summit on Climate the President hosted in April and comes six weeks before the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, which will set the course for global climate efforts over the coming decade," the official said.

At the meeting, Biden will emphasize the urgency and the economic benefits of stronger climate action, the official also said.

"He will call on leaders to strengthen their climate ambition heading into COP 26 and in the years beyond. The President also will outline plans to leverage the MEF post-Glasgow as a launch pad for collective, concrete efforts scaling up climate action through this decisive decade," the official added.

COP26, also known as Climate Change Conference will be held between October 31 and November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland.