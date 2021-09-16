UrduPoint.com

Biden To Host Meeting Of Major Economies On Energy, Climate September 17 - Senior Official

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 01:10 AM

Biden to Host Meeting of Major Economies on Energy, Climate September 17 - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden will convene a virtual meeting of the Major Economies on Energy and Climate on September 17, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

"President Biden will reconvene the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) on September 17 to galvanize efforts to confront the global climate crisis. The virtual meeting builds on the Leaders Summit on Climate the President hosted in April and comes six weeks before the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, which will set the course for global climate efforts over the coming decade," the official said.

At the meeting, Biden will emphasize the urgency and the economic benefits of stronger climate action, the official also said.

"He will call on leaders to strengthen their climate ambition heading into COP 26 and in the years beyond. The President also will outline plans to leverage the MEF post-Glasgow as a launch pad for collective, concrete efforts scaling up climate action through this decisive decade," the official added.

COP26, also known as Climate Change Conference will be held between October 31 and November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Related Topics

United Nations Glasgow Colombian Peso April September October November

Recent Stories

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to Fran ..

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to France of Mohamed bin Zayed

26 minutes ago
 UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conf ..

UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conference on R&amp;D

1 hour ago
 Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan ..

Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan, Future NATO Strategy - State ..

45 minutes ago
 Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans f ..

Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans for Meeting Between Dendias, La ..

48 minutes ago
 Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to ..

Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to Address North Korea - Source t ..

48 minutes ago
 Greece, US to Sign New Defense Agreement in Washin ..

Greece, US to Sign New Defense Agreement in Washington in October - Foreign Mini ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.