Biden to Host Meeting With Key Allies on Friday to Discuss Ukraine - Ottawa

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden will host a meeting with major allies on Friday to discuss the latest developments in the Ukraine-Russia crisis, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister will participate in a meeting hosted by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and NATO, to discuss Ukraine," Trudeau's office said on Thursday.