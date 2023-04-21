UrduPoint.com

Biden To Host Philippine President In Washington On May 1 - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Biden to Host Philippine President in Washington on May 1 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) US President Joe Biden will welcome his Philippine counterpart, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Romualdez Marcos Junior, for an official visit to Washington on May 1, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"On May 1, President Joe Biden will host Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for a bilateral meeting at the White House. During the visit, President Biden will reaffirm the United States' ironclad commitment to the defense of the Philippines, and the leaders will discuss efforts to strengthen the longstanding U.

S.-Philippines alliance," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

She added that the leaders will "review opportunities to deepen economic cooperation and promote inclusive prosperity, expand our nations' special people-to-people ties, invest in the clean energy transition and the fight against climate change, and ensure respect for human rights."

The presidents will also discuss regional issues and coordinate their efforts in upholding international law and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

