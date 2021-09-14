Biden to Host Quad Leaders Summit at White House on September 24 - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit between the leaders of Australia, India and Japan at the White House on September 24, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will host the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit at the White House on September 24. President Biden is looking forward to welcoming to the White House Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan," she said.

The Quad meetings are a priority of Biden and it was seen in the previous Quad engagement, held virtually, in March. This time the summit will be in person.

"The Quad Leaders will be focused on deepening our ties and advancing practical cooperation on areas such as combatting COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, partnering on emerging technologies and cyberspace, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific," she said.