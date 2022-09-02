Biden to Host S. African Counterpart September 16 for Talks on Energy, Trade - White Houe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) President Joe Biden will host South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa on September 16 for talks on energy, climate, and trade, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"On Friday, September 16, President Biden will welcome South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the White House.

The leaders, building on their productive call in April and the U.S.-South Africa Strategic Dialogue in August, will discuss opportunities to deepen our cooperation on trade and investment, infrastructure, climate and energy, and health. The two Presidents will reaffirm the importance of our enduring partnership, and discuss our work together to address regional and global challenge," Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.