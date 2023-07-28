Biden To Host S. Korean President, Japan's PM For Summit On August 18 - White House
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 11:37 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a trilateral summit at Camp David on August 18 to discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Friday.
"President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea for a trilateral leaders' summit at Camp David on August 18, 2023," Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "The three leaders will discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and beyond - including to address the continued threat posed by the DPRK and to strengthen ties with ASEAN and the Pacific Islands."