(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a trilateral summit at Camp David on August 18 to discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a trilateral summit at Camp David on August 18 to discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Friday.

"President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea for a trilateral leaders' summit at Camp David on August 18, 2023," Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "The three leaders will discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and beyond - including to address the continued threat posed by the DPRK and to strengthen ties with ASEAN and the Pacific Islands."