Biden to Host South Korean President on April 26 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden will host his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol, for a state visit on April 26, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee of the Republic of Korea for a State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on April 26, 2023," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.