Biden To Host South Korea's President, First Lady In Washington On April 26 - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 06:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, will host South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, for an official visit in Washington on April 26, the White House said on Wednesday.

"President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host President Yoon Suk Yeol and Mrs. Kim Keon Hee for a State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner on April 26, 2023 ... The President, the First Lady, the Vice President (Kamala Harris), and the Second Gentleman (Doug Emhoff) will greet President Yoon and Mrs. Kim of the Republic of Korea for the Official Arrival Ceremony on Wednesday morning," the White House said in a statement.

According to the statement, the visit will "underscore the ironclad Alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea, one that has grown far beyond the Korean Peninsula, and is now a force for good in the Indo-Pacific and around the world."

The leaders are expected to discuss "a shared vision of a strong and deeply integrated alliance between the US and South Korea "that maintains peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," the statement read.

The US president and the first lady will accompany Yoon and his wife for a visit to the Korean War Memorial on Tuesday evening, the statement said.

