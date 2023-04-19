Biden to Host Spanish President Sanchez On May 12 - White House

US President Joe Biden will host President of Spain Pedro Sanchez at the White House on May 12 to discuss a range of issues, including the conflict in Ukraine and the bilateral defense relationship, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden will host President of Spain Pedro Sanchez at the White House on May 12 to discuss a range of issues, including the conflict in Ukraine and the bilateral defense relationship, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"President Biden will welcome President Pedro Sanchez of Spain to the White House on Friday, May 12... The two leaders will review our efforts as NATO allies and close partners to strengthen our bilateral defense relationship, transatlantic security, and economic prosperity. They will discuss our unwavering support for Ukraine in our efforts to impose costs on the Kremlin as Russia continues its brutal war of aggression," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.