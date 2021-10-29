Biden to Host Supply Chain Meeting on Sunday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden will host a supply chain meeting with like-minded countries on Sunday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday.

"On Sunday.

.. President Biden will also host a supply chain meeting. It's a group of like-minded states from multiple continents to talk about how we can coordinate better to deal with the short term supply chain disruptions and challenges," Sullivan said.