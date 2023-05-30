UrduPoint.com

Biden To Host UK's Prime Minister Sunak For Talks In Washington On June 8 - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 09:32 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden to host UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Washington on June 8 to discuss a range of bilateral issues, including support for Ukraine and energy security, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom for an Official Working Visit to the White House on Thursday, June 8...

Building on their recent engagements, the two leaders will review a range of global issues, including their steadfast support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's brutal war of aggression, as well as further action to bolster energy security and address the climate crisis," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The two leaders will also discuss developments in Northern Ireland as part of their shared commitment to preserving the gains of the Good Friday Agreement, the statement added.

