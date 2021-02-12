Biden to Issue Executive Order Soon to Review Semiconductor Shortage - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) President Joe Biden will issue an executive order in the coming weeks to address a semiconductor shortage that is hurting the US automotive industry, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Thursday.

After the coronavirus pandemic hit the auto industry last year, the semiconductor industry reassigned production to other sectors, such as consumer electronics. Automotive output has since grown significantly, running into a shortage of crucial electronic parts.

"The longstanding issue was short supply of semiconductors...[it] is one of the central motivations for the executive order the president will sign in the coming weeks to undertake a comprehensive review of supply chains for critical goods," Psaki said.

The review will focus on identifying immediate actions the administration can take to address the semiconductor shortage, such as improving the physical production of those items in the United States to working with allies to develop a coordinated response to resolve the problem, she added.

Psaki said the Biden administration is currently identifying potential choke-points in supply chain and working with key stakeholders in the industry and trade partners "to do more now."